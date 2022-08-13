Lionel Messi Not Nominated For Ballon D’Or
Lionel Messi has not been nominated by France Football for the coveted Ballon D’Or trophy for the first time since 2005.
The Argentine has been the record winner of the personal achievement, winning it seven times - 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2021.
Messi first won the Ballon D’Or in 2009 after his sensational season with FC Barcelona.
He was part of Barcelona’s roster that won all the possible six trophies in a footballing calendar.
He became the first football player in history to win four Ballon D’Or trophies after his triumph in 2013.
His last Ballon D’Or was in 2021 following a sensational season with FC Barcelona.
He later joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain. He only scored 11 goals and recorded 14 assists in 34 games during his first season with PSG.
