Lionel Messi's Argentina, Defending Champions France Start Their FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign On Day 3
A total of four matches will be played on Tuesday to commence the campaign of teams drawn in Group C and Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi will lead the Albiceleste as they commence their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign at the Lusail Stadium against Saudi Arabia from 3:30 pm IST.
Denmark vs Tunisia
The Danes will be beginning their World Cup campaign and will be wearing their protest kit while facing the African powerhouse.
Mexico vs Poland
Later at 9:30 pm IST, Mexico will face Poland as part of their Group C round-robin fixture with both teams starting their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey at Stadium 974.
France vs Australia
The defending champions begin their title defence in their tournament opener against the Socceroos from 12:30 am IST at Al Janoub Stadium.