Argentina-Mexico, France-Denmark: FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches To Look Out For On Day 6
The sixth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks the commencement of Matchday 2 for teams drawn in Group C and Group D.
Argentina vs Mexico
After their shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi's Argentina will aim to keep their World Cup hopes alive in a must-win game against Mexico as they face each other at the Lusail Stadium from 12:30 IST.
France vs Denmark
The defending champions face Denmark at Stadium 974 from 9:30 pm IST. For France, a victory would seal their qualification to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Robert Lewandowski would aim to feature in the scoresheet for Poland as they will face Saudi Arabia from 6:30 pm IST at the Education City Stadium.
Tunisia vs Australia
The Socceroos will face the challenge from Tunisia as both teams will hope to keep their qualification hopes alive as they face at Al Janoub Stadium from 3:30 pm IST.