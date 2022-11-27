Lionel Messi Inspires Argentina To Beat Mexico 2-0, Keeping FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Hopes Alive
Lionel Messi featured in the scoresheet for Argentina yet again in a decisive fixture that helped them beat Mexico 2-0 to stay alive in the knockout race of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
It had been a frustrating first half, with both teams finishing without goals.
Messi broke the deadlock in the 64th minute to score from outside 30 yards for Argentina.
In the 87th minute, Enzo Fernández curled the ball in to beat Guillermo Ochoa and made it 2-0 to seal the victory for Argentina. They will now face Poland in their last group-stage fixture.
