Japan Shock Spain With 2-1 Victory; Beat Germany To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts As Group E Toppers
Germany’s campaign in the FIFA World Cup comes to an early end after Japan pulled off a shock 2-1 victory against Spain.
Alvaro Morata provided La Roja with a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.
But Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka made the comeback for Japan in the second half to jolt the Spaniards 2-1 and finish the group stage as Group E leaders.
Germany’s 4-2 victory against Costa Rica went in vain as Japan’s surprising victory against Spain helped the Blue Samurais edge past both Germany and Spain on points table.
Despite the late goals from Kai Havertz and Niclas Füllkrug, Germany were behind Spain due to goal difference.
Spain lost the match against Japan but their superior goal difference helped them beat Germany to the Round of 16, thanks to their 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in the first match.
This was the second consecutive time that the Germans were knocked out of the World Cup in group stage. They failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup knockouts as then-reigning champions.