Iran Players Refuse To Sing National Anthem During FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Against England
Iran's men's national team refused to sing the national anthem during their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against England.
The players protested the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in September after she was detained by Iran’s morality police for violating hijab rules of the country.
Protests broke out in Iran after Amini’s death with women burning their hijabs on streets, and have only grown over the last couple of months.