IPL Match 45 & 46 Preview: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings & Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians
In match 45 and 46 of the IPL season, Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings(CSK) at 3.30 PM in Lucknow, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians(MI) at 7.30 PM in Mohali.
Both LSG and CSK have won 5 matches each so far, and are in the 3rd and 4th position respectively in the points table.
PBKS, on the other hand is in the 6th position after playing 9 matches this season, while MI is in the 7th after playing 8 matches so far.
LSG and CSK have faced each other only twice in the IPL history, with both winning one match each.
PBKS and MI have played 30 matches against each other, with both winning 15 matches each.
The matches can be streamed live on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
