IPL Match 39 And 40: Kolkata Knight Riders v. Gujarat Titans And Delhi Capitals v. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday at 3:30 PM.
Breaking their losing streak, KKR won their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, GT is riding high on momentum with back-to-back wins.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday at 7:30 PM.
Both teams have a similar record in the tournament, winning just two games out of their seven matches so far.
Even though SRH is in the ninth place by virtue of a better net run rate, DC won both their previous matches.
