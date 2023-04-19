IPL 2023 Preview: Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants
In the 26th match of the season, Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals has played five matches so far and is dominating the points table with 8 points.
Lucknow Super Giants is also not far behind with 6 points in the 2nd position.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap currently with 11 wickets, followed closely by LSG's Mark Wood.
The match is scheduled at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
ALSO READ:
ISRO Set To Launch TeLEOS-02 Mission On April 22