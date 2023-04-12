IPL 2023 Preview: Rajasthan Royals To Take On CSK On Their Turf
In the 17th match of this IPL season, Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings on April 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
CSK is in the 5th position in the points table with 4 points and will try to maintain the winning streak after defeating Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in their last game.
Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals is in the 2nd place in the points table and will seek to take the top spot from Lucknow Super Giants after today's match.
While both the teams have won two of their three respective matches this season, Rajasthan has a slightly better run rate at present.
The match is scheduled at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
