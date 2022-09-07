Asia Cup 2022: India Stare At Elimination After Six Wicket Loss Against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka got closer to the finals of Asia Cup 2022 following their six-wicket victory against India at the Dubai International Stadium.
For team India, elimination looms around the horizon after two successive defeats in the super four round, first against Pakistan, followed by Sri Lanka.
Here are some of the key moments from the match that saw Sri Lanka winning the crucial fixture.
Captain's knock from Rohit Sharma
Team India quickly lost the wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for a duck. Skipper Sharma stepped up with a vital 75-run knock that helped India set a target of 174 for the Lankans.
Sri Lankan bowling show
The Lankan bowling lineup led by skipper Dasun Shanaka dominated in Dubai against the Indians, getting eight wickets that consist of Rahul and Kohli's early dismissal.
The Nissanka-Mendis stand
The opening partnership of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis set the tone for the Sri Lankan run-chase, building a 97-run stand. Both the batsmen completed their respective half-centuries.
Captain Shanaka's all-round performance
Dasun Shanaka was the player of the match for his all-around performance against India. He got two important wickets, and an unbeaten 33-run knock to confirm Sri Lanka's victory.
