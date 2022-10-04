India Aim For Series Whitewash Against South Africa In Last Match Of The T20 Series
With their victory in the second T20 on Sunday, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead against South Africa in the three-match T20I series.
The two teams will meet at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Tuesday with Temba Bavuma and the company aiming for a consolation victory.
In the second T20I at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium, the Proteas came close to winning the second T20 that could have been the series equaliser.
Despite David Miller’s century, the South Africans fell 16 runs short of victory.
Rohit Sharma’s men in blue would aim for a series white wash against South Africa before they board the plane to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
