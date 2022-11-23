Japan Surprise Germany With A Comeback To Win 1-2 In Their FIFA World Cup 2022 Opener
The Japanese stunned Germany with a sensational comeback from a 1-0 deficit to beat the four-time world champions 2-1 in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Before the match, the Germans posed for their team picture by covering their mouth with their hands as an act of protest against Qatar's human rights violations.
İlkay Gündoğan scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute to provide a 1-0 lead to Germany before the end of the first half.
But Japan made a late comeback in the second half, with Ritsu Doan scoring the equaliser for Japan in the 75th to make it 1-1.
Takuma Asano scored the second goal in the 83rd minute to seal Japan's 2-1 victory against Germany, providing another shocking moment of the FIFA World Cup 2022.