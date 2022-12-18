How France Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals
Defending champions France will continue their title defence as they play their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final where Les Bleus face Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday from 8:30 pm IST.
The defending champions were drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Les Bleus defeated Australia 4-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.
In their second group stage fixture, Les Bleus went on to beat Denmark 2-1. But they were defeated by Tunisia 1-0. Despite the loss, France ended the group stage as Group D winners.
In the Round of 16, France defeated Poland 3-1 and qualified for the quarter-finals where they beat England 1-2, thus advancing to the semis.
In the semi-finals, France ended Morocco's fairytale run in the FIFA World Cup 2022, defeating the Atlas Lions 2-0 and qualifying for a second consecutive World Cup final.
France will aim to defend their world champion title when they face Argentina. Both teams also aim to win their third World Cup. France won their last two titles in 1998 and 2018.