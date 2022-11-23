France Start Trophy Defence In Style After Beating Australia 4-1 In Their FIFA World Cup 2022 Opener
Didier Deschamps' France made a comeback from a 1-0 deficit to win the match 4-1, marking a sensational start to their trophy defence in FIFA World Cup 2022.
Craig Goodwin shocked France with an early goal for Australia, providing the Socceroos with a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.
Adrien Rabiot scored in the 27th minute to equalise the score for France. Olivier Giroud quickly made it 2-1 for France before the end of the first half.
France continued adding pressure on the Australian with Kylian Mbappé seizing the opportunity in the 68th minute to make it 3-1 for Les Bleus.
Olivier Giroud scored his second to complete his brace and seal France's 4-1 victory against Australia in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
With his brace against Australia, Olivier Giroud scored his 51st goal for France, tying with the Arsenal great Thierry Henry as the joint-highest goalscorer for Les Bleus.