FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran-England, Netherlands-Senegal Face Each Other On Day 2
The second day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature the likes of Iran-England, Netherlands-Senegal and US-Wales facing each other to commence their campaign.
Iran vs England
The two countries will face each other at the Khalifa International Stadium from 6:30 pm IST in their opening match.
Netherlands vs Senegal
The Dutch return back to the World Cup after missing out on the previous edition in Russia 2018, where the Oranje will face the current African champions, Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium from 9:30 pm IST
USA vs Wales
The Americans will face Wales for their tournament opener. The US missed out on the 2018 World Cup and Wales feature in the World Cup after 66 years since their last appearance in 1958.
The first day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was marked by a grand opening ceremony, followed by the opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador. Ecuador won the match 2-0.