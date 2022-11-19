FIFA World Cup 2022: Here Are The Winners Of Previous Editions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium.
A total of 32 teams will be fighting out for the coveted FIFA World Cup, aiming to add the star of victory to their crest. Here are the winners of previous editions.
Brazil
The Seleção have been the most successful national team in the FIFA World Cup, being crowned winners for a record five times - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002
Italy
The Italians have won the World Cup four times - 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006. But the Azzurri were unable to qualify for a second consecutive time, therefore won't feature in Qatar 2022.
Germany
Along with Italy, the Germans have also won football's biggest title four times - 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014.
France
Les Bleus fly to Qatar as the defending champions, clinching their second World Cup in 2018. They won their first title in their own backyard in 1998.
Argentina
Argentina have also won the FIFA World Cup twice in their history, winning the first in their home in 1978, followed by Maradona's heroics in Mexico 1986.
Uruguay
The South Americans were the winners of the first World Cup in 1934 which also took place in Uruguay. The Celeste later defeated hosts Brazil in their own den to win their second title in 1950.
Spain
Spain won their first and only FIFA World Cup title in South Africa 2010, a period that also marked Spain's hegemony in global football.
England
The Three Lions won their only World Cup title in 1966, which also took place in England.