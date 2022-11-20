FIFA World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman, BTS' Jungkook Perform In Opening Ceremony
The FIFA World Cup returns after four years. The 2022 edition begins in Qatar with a grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Hollywood superstar Morgan Freeman started with a narration in the opening act of the ceremony.
This was followed by Jung Kook from the K-pop band BTS collaborating with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.
The opening ceremony also featured La'eeb, the official mascot of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
After the ceremony, host Qatar faced Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium.