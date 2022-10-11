Here's What To Expect From The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022
The 17th edition of FIFA's under-17 women's World Cup kicks off on Tuesday. India will be hosting the prestigious football tournament from October 11 to October 30.
A total of 16 countries (including hosts India) will feature in the tournament. The 16 teams were divided and drawn into four different groups.
India were drawn into Group A along with Brazil, USA and Morocco. Group B consists of Chile, New Zealand, Germany and Nigeria.
Group C includes China, Spain, Mexico and Colombia and Group D consists of Tanzania, Japan, Canada and France. Spain are the defending champions of the tournament.
Three venues, namely the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai are the three hosting cities of the tournament.
The World Cup will follow the usual round-robin system followed by the knockout stage. The top two teams from each of the respective four groups can qualify for the quarter-finals.
The quarter-finals will begin on October 21 and the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on October 26. The third place and finals will be on October 30 at Navi Mumbai.
The tournament commenced at 4:30 pm with Chile vs New Zealand at the Fatorda Stadium. At the same time, Brazil takes on Morocco at the Kalinga Stadium.
Later at 8:30 pm, host India will open their tournament and take on the US at the Kalinga Stadium.
