England And USA Head To The Knockout Rounds Of FIFA World Cup 2022
England and US are through to the Round of 16 from Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022 following their respective victories against Wales and Iran.
Iran vs US
The two teams met for the crucial fixture at Al Thumama Stadium with the winner confirming their Round of 16 qualifications from Group B.
Christian Pulisic scored the only goal in the 38th minute that helped the US edge past Iran 1-0 and cement their knockout spots in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Wales vs England
The Three Lions met their neighbours at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where the two teams ended the first half on a goalless note.
In the second half, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden struck consecutively in the 50th and 51st minute to provide England with a 2-0 lead.
Marcus Rashford scored his second that helped England defeat Wales 3-0 and seal their qualification to the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.