England-USA Battle It Out For A Goalless Draw In FIFA World Cup 2022
The highly anticipated England vs USA match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 ended with both teams settling for a 0-0 draw at Al Bayt Stadium.
With both the teams sharing one point in the Group B points table, the 0-0 draw also kept Round of 16 knockout hopes alive for all the four teams drawn in Group B, following Iran's victory against Wales.
England will be aiming for victory against Wales to confirm their qualification to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 30.
The United States will be facing Iran in another highly anticipated fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with both teams aiming for a victory to seal their qualification to the Round of 16.