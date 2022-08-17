Elon Musk Jokingly Tweets About "Buying Manchester United"
On August 16, Elon Musk took to Twitter saying that he was going to buy Manchester United, without providing further details.
The tweet was quick to go viral with many Manchester United fans hoping for the same due to the club's recent downfall.
Musk later tweeted saying that he was joking, saying, "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams".
Manchester United fans have been asking the current Glazer family ownership to sell the club.
In the current season, United have lost both the opening matches in the Premier League against Brighton and Brentford.
Elon Musk made headlines in 2022 after coming close to acquiring Twitter.
