Elon Musk Ready To Step Down As Twitter CEO, But Only On Certain Conditions
On December 19, Twitter CEO Elon Musk put out a poll on the microblogging site, asking users if they wanted him to step down as Twitter CEO.
Musk said that he would 'abide by the results of the poll’. Around 57% of voters opted for Musk to step down as the Twitter head.
Following the poll, Musk said that he will resign as the CEO ‘as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job’.
The business tycoon, who also serves as the CEO of automotive company Tesla, bought Twitter for US$44 billion back in April 2022.
Musk tried to pull out of the deal in July before finally taking over the microblogging site’s ownership on October.
Following his takeover, Musk proposed and brought in various changes in Twitter that has received criticism from a large number of users.