Croatia's Road To FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Offs
Croatia will be facing Morocco for the FIFA World Cup 2022 bronze medal in the third-place play-off match on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
The Balkans and the Atlas Lions were previously drawn into Group F alongside Belgium and Canada, where Croatia finished second in the points table to qualify for the Round of 16.
In the Round of 16, the heroics of goalkeeper Dominik Livaković helped Croatia beat Japan on penalties (3-1) after extra stoppage time and advance to the quarter-final round.
In the quarter-finals, Croatia faced Brazil, one of the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup. But during extra time, the Balkans equalised against Brazil 1-1, thus forcing match officials to decide the winner on penalties.
Livaković was decisive yet again for Croatia and helped the 2018 finalists to beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties and qualify for their second consecutive semi-finals in the FIFA World Cup.
But Croatia's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end after Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez's heroics saw Argentina beat them 3-0 and advance to the finals.
The last time Croatia faced Morocco during their group stage fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both teams ended the match with a goalless draw.
On Sunday, Argentina will face defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.