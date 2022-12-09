Croatia vs Brazil: Here’s What To Expect From The First Quarter-Finals Of FIFA World Cup 2022
Croatia will take on Brazil today for the first quarter-final clash of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
The 2018 World Cup finalists made it to the quarter-finals stage as the runners-up of Group F before defeating Japan 1-3 in the penalties to win their Round of 16 fixture.
Players who have made the difference for the Croatians include striker Andrej Kramarić, who scored two goals during Hrvatska’s 1-4 victory against Canada.
Another player who stood out for Croatia is goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, who was decisive against Japan in the penalty shootout, confirming Croatia’s ticket to the quarter-finals where they now face Brazil.
Brazil qualified for the quarter-finals after being the leaders of Group G before they cruised past South Korea 4-1 in their Round of 16 fixture.
For the record-champions, Richarlison has made the difference in various occasions, where the Tottenham forward has scored three goals.
Star forward Neymar Jr. also retuned back to the squad and will provide major attacking options to coach Tite.
It will also be a tough task for Tite to select whom to start between his goalkeepers, namely Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes.
The winner of the Croatia-Brazil clash will qualify for the first semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 where they will face the winner between Argentina and Netherlands on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST.