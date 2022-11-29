Casemiro’s Screamer Helps Brazil Beat Switzerland 1-0 To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts
Brazil qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup after Casemiro’s strike helps them beat Switzerland 1-0.
The two teams maintained their defensive stance, with the first half ending on a goalless note.
Vinicius Jr.’s goal was disallowed as he was caught offside in the 65th minute of the game.
Casemiro finally broke the deadlock for Brazil in the 83rd minute with an astonishing screamer, helping the Seleção beat Switzerland 1-0.
Brazil became the second team after France to confirm their spots in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
