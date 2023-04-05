'Bhojpuri Commentary Lagatba Lajawab'— Netizens Are All Hearts For Bhojpuri Flavor In IPL 2023

Introduced for the first time, Bhojpuri commentary on Jio Cinema is getting a lot of love on social media.
Describing it as the "best addition to IPL 2023", fans are sharing videos and creating threads with funny bits from Bhojpuri commentary videos on Twitter, which has started a laugh riot on the platform.
With this addition, people are enthused as they get to learn new words in different Indian dialects and languages. "All of you non-Bhojpuri speakers, tell us a Bhojpuri word or phrase you've recently discovered thanks to 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐚𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐩 #TATAIPL commentary!" JioCinema asked viewers on Twitter.
IPL commentary in other languages this season includes - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.