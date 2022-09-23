Pakistan Beat England By 10 Wickets With Babar-Rizwan's Record-Breaking Partnership
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam smashed 110 off 66 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 runs to help Pakistan beat the English team by 10 wickets.
With this, Pakistan leveled the 7-match series to 1-1. The duo's partnership is also a record-breaking double-century opening stand.
Babar also became the first Pakistani batter to make two centuries in T20 format.
In bowling, Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani shone and took two consecutive wickets in the powerplay to dismiss Alex Hales and Dawid Malan.
