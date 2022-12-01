Australia Join France From Group D To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts
Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 to get the three points and confirm their spot in the final 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, where they will meet Argentina.
After a goalless first half, Mathew Leckie scored the decisive goal for Australia in the 60th minute, which confirmed their Round of 16 qualification for the first time since the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
In the other match, defending champions France were shocked by Tunisia 1-0 but France ended their group stage as the table toppers of Group D.
France will meet Poland for their Round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday from 8:30 pm IST.