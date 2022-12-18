How Argentina Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals
Lionel Messi's Argentina will face France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
The Albiceleste started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland drawn in Group C.
In their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak ended with a 1-2 shock defeat against Saudi Arabia. The Albiceleste had to win their remaining matches to qualify for knockouts.
Argentina went on to defeat both Mexico and Poland 2-0, respectively, and advanced to the knockout stage as leaders of Group C.
In the Round of 16, Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 and set up a quarter-finals clash against the Netherlands, where the Albiceleste defeated the Oranje on penalties and qualified for the semis.
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez shone together for Argentina as they defeated 2018 finalists Croatia 3-0 to qualify for the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Both Argentina and France will aim to win their third title. Argentina won their last two titles in 1978 and 1986.