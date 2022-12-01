Argentina And Poland Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts From Group C
Lionel Messi's penalty was denied but two second-half goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez cemented Argentina's spot in the knockout stage after they beat Poland 2-0.
The 2-0 victory also meant that Argentina ended their group stage as the table toppers of Group C and they will face Australia on December 4 at 12:30 am IST.
But despite the defeat, Poland still advanced to the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022, beating Mexico in the race on goal difference.
Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 but the late goal by Saudi's Salem Aldawsari reduced Mexico's goal difference, thus stopping them from advancing to the final 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.