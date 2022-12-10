Argentina Setup FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis Clash With Croatia; Beat Netherlands On Penalties
Lionel Messi’s World Cup hopes remain alive after Argentina stand tall against Netherlands, beating them on penalties 4-2.
The Albiceleste ended the first half with a 1-0 lead, thanks to Nahuel Molina’s goal, assisted by Lionel Messi.
In the second half, Argentina doubled their lead with captain Messi scoring from the penalty spot to make it 2-0.
The Netherlands surprised Argentina with a late goal by Wout Weghorst in the 83rd minute in what seemed to be an almost equaliser in the dying minutes.
Just before the end of the match, the Netherlands were awarded a free kick close to the Argentine D-box. Weghorst scored the crucial equalising goal to make it 2-2, thus pushing the match to extra time, keeping Holland alive in the match.
The extra time ended on a goalless note, forcing match officials to decide the winner based on penalties.
Emiliano Martínez stopped the first two penalties of Netherlands, providing the advantage to Argentina.
Argentina’s Enzo Fernández missed the kick from the spot, providing some hopes to Holland. But Lautaro Martínez scored the winner to confirm Argentina’s victory.
They will now face Croatia on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST. Earlier, Croatia defeated Brazil on penalties as well.