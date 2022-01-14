South Africa Beat India By 7 Wickets To Win Test Series by 2-1
Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen continued the run chase for Proteas as they required 111 more runs to win.
The duo continued pressurising the Indian bowlers. Petersen soon went on to complete another half-century.
Shardul Thakur bowled out Petersen on 83, as the Proteas required 57 more runs to win the Test match.
But Temba Bavuma and Dussen completed the run chase for South Africa. Proteas won the last Test match in Cape Town by 7 wickets.
With this victory, Proteas also won the series 2-1 against India. Keegan Petersen was announced as the Player of the Series.