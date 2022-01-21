South Africa v India 2nd ODI: Proteas Win By 7 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In Series
South Africa maintained their dominating form, defeating India by seven wickets at Paarl in the second ODI. With this, Proteas have gained the series 2-0.
KL Rahul won the toss for India and elected to bat first. The skipper started India's innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.
The duo provided a good start for India, completing their 50-runs partnership. But Shikhar Dhawan was soon dismissed by Aiden Markram at 29 runs. India were 63/1.
India lost another wicket in quick succession. This time, it was Virat Kohli who was sent back to the pavilion with another duck by Keshav Maharaj.
Captain Rahul and Rishabh Pant started gaining momentum for India after the loss of two wickets in quick succession. The latter completed his half-century.
The skipper joined Pant and went on to complete his 50, with the duo completing their 100-runs partnership.
South Africa got a major breakthrough, thanks to Sisanda Magala, who bagged Rahul's wicket. Tabraiz Shamsi soon got Pant's wicket.
Shardul Thakur's hefty 40 helped India to end the innings at 287/6. Proteas required 288 runs to seal the series.
Openers Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan provided a solid start to South Africa. Both the batsmen completed their respective 50's and completed a 100-runs partnership.
Shardul Thakur drew the first blood for India, dismissing de Kock for 78 to break his 132-runs stand with Malan.
Malan continued his form, helping South Africa to inch closer to victory alongside Temba Bavuma. But the former was bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah at 91.
Bavuma was soon caught and bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. But Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen finished the business for Proteas, as they edged past India by 7 wickets.
With this, South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against India. They next meet on January 23 at Cape Town.
