The 9th Tranche Of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Is Now Live
The current tranche will run from January 10 - 14
The price per gram of gold has been fixed at ₹4,786
A ₹50 per gram discount is given to those who subscribe to the scheme online
Subscriptions can be made through brokers, banks or stock exchanges
The bonds can be bought in denominations of 1 gram, and bear 2.5% annual interest for eight years
Interest earned on the bond is taxable, though capital gains made is tax free
