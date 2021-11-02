Legal experts say NO. This comes amid the row over arrest of several cricket fans, most of them students, in Uttar Pradesh after they cheered for Pakistan against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Apart from UP, several people across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were booked because they celebrated Pakistan's victory. In Rajasthan and J&K, people also lost their jobs.
There is no law that bans anyone from cheering for any team other than India. So, if it is not illegal, why are people losing their jobs or being charged under the provisions of anti-terror laws or sedition?
"There is nothing illegal about cheering for another team. The sections are being grossly misused," a judge said on the condition of anonymity.
Advocate Abhinav Sekhri says that the laws of sedition and UAPA are so broad that ultimately it is the state or the police which decides what is national or anti-national.