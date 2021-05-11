Hollywood Stars Slam HFPA Over Claims Of Racism And Sexism
Scarlett Johansson criticized the Hollywood Foreign Press Association saying that she was subjected to sexist questions and remarks at press conferences and urged other celebrities to 'step back' from the organisation.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been criticised for racism, sexism, bullying and corruption among its ranks. The HFPA voted for reforms but many feel that is not enough.
Mark Ruffalo said that he "cannot feel proud or happy" about receiving an award from the HFPA given the organisation's conduct.
Tom Cruise has returned the three Golden Globe awards he won in protest against the HFPA's conduct.
NBC, which holds the rights to broadcast the HFPA's Golden Globes awards, announced that the channel will not broadcast the 2022 edition.
Netflix and Amazon Studios have announced that they will be boycotting the HFPA until meaningful reforms are implemented.