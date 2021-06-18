Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has become the chairman of the board of directors
He is the first to hold both positions in 20 years; last held by Bill Gates
Since he took over as CEO in 2014, Microsoft's valuation has zoomed 600%
He oversaw Microsoft's launch of Windows 10 in 2015, which is currently the world's most widely used OS.
Under him, Microsoft Azure has become a leader in cloud computing
He has also presided over strategic high-profile acquisitions like LinkedIn, GitHub and Nuance Communications
His ascension as chairman also comes a little before a Microsoft event on June 24, where the formal announcement of Windows 11 is likely
For more such stories, click here to go to BOOMLive.in