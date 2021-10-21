Rohit Sharma To Babar Azam, 10 Players To Watch Out For In T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma
The Indian vice-captain had a fruitful 2019 World Cup becoming the top-scorer. Sharma will be keen to brush off his IPL form and fire India to victory.
Babar Azam
The Pakistani captain is one of the in-form batters in the game right now and ranks 2nd in the ICC T20 men's batting rankings. Babar Azam will be eager to lead Pakistan to victory in his first ICC tournament as captain.
KL Rahul
Rahul was one of the few bright spots in Punjab Kings' disappointing IPL 2021 campaign scoring 626 runs — the third highest in the tournament. In Rahul and Sharma, India have one of the best opening batters in the game.
Mohammad Rizwan
Rizwan has emerged as one of the best T20 batters and is the highest run-scorer in 2021 with 1,462 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah
One of the best bowlers the T20 game has ever seen, Bumrah comes into the World Cup in good form picking up 15 wickets in the UAE leg of the IPL for Mumbai. Much of India's hopes hinge on Bumrah's heroics.
Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell enjoyed one of his best IPL seasons in 2021 top-scoring for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their playoff run. Australia will expect Maxwell to continue from where he left off once the World Cup begins.
Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali was key in Chennai Super Kings' fourth IPL title scoring 357 runs. His ability to bat at any position will augur well for England in the UAE.
Mustafizur Rahman
Rahman is one of the best bowlers in the shortest form of the game. Despite having a lacklusture outing with RR in the IPL, Rahman has roared back picking up six wickets in the first round matches.
Tabraiz Shamsi
The South African, the top-ranked T20 bowler, will be relishing bowling on the slow tracks in the UAE. He is the highest wicket-taker this year with 28 wickets and he is on track to claim the record for most T20 wickets in a calendar year.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Hasaranga is the next spin bowling sensation to emerge out of Sri Lanka after Muralidharan and Herath. Ranked only behind Shamsi in the T20 rankings, Hasaranga is also a handy lower-order batter.