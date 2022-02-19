Rohit Sharma Named Indian Men's Test Team Captain, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Dropped
Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of the Indian men's Test cricket team for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Sharma has succeeded Virat Kohli as Indian captain in all three formats.
However, veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the Test side. The duo, who have been key figures in India's recent Test dominance, have been in poor form in the past couple of years.
Ishant Sharma has also been dropped from the Test side with India opting for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur to lead the pace attack.
Wriddhiman Saha has also been dropped from the side with the selectors opting for the Andhra wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat as Rishabh Pant's understudy.
However, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said that all four will be considered for future series. "We have told them that we will not consider for these two Test matches. There is nothing wrong if we have told the four of them that we are not considering them for these two matches. We will consider them later," he said.