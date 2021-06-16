Record-Breaker Cristiano Ronaldo Wipes Billions Off Coca-Cola's Market Value
During a press conference, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from his presence and said that he prefers water over the popular carbonated drink.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Ronaldo is a fitness freak and has maintained peak fitness levels as evidenced by his top performances for Portugal and club Juventus at the age of 36.
Image: Twitter/EURO2020
However, his act led to Coca-Cola's market price dropping from $56.10 to $55.22 and its went from $242 billion to $238 billion.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's opening match of Euro 2020 against Hungary as the defending champions look to reclaim the title once again.
Image: Twitter/@selecaoportugal
