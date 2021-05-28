Randeep Hooda, Munmun Dutta And Abish Mathew Among Celebrities Criticised For Casteist And Sexist Remarks
A video of actor Randeep Hooda cracking a sexist joke on former UP CM Mayawati went viral on social media with many calling Hooda out for his joke. Hooda has since been removed as an ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals - a UN body. Hooda is yet to apologise.
TV actress Munmun Dutta used a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos which was met with criticism on social media. Dutta apologised claiming that she didn't know what the word meant due to "language barrier" and she never intended to cause hurt.
Like Dutta, actress Yuvika Chaudhary also used a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos. After being called out, Chaudhary posted a written apology as well as apologising on a video.
In a 2010 tweet, comedian Varun Grover had posted a sexist joke at Mayawati's expense. Grover apologised for the tweet saying that he had learnt a lot since then and hoped to step out of the "poison of conditioning".
Comedian Abhish Mathew had also cracked a sexist joke on Mayawati in 2012. Mathew apologised on Twitter for being "ignorant", "immature" and "tone deaf".
A 2016 video of comedian Neville Shah making a joke on the reservation system went viral. The comedian apologised for the joke saying that the particular joke was a part a wider set of jokes he made to grieve the loss of his mother.
A tweet made by Feminism in India founder Japleen Pasricha in 2012 where she made a sexist joke on Mayawati was criticised by social media users. Pasricha apologised for her remark adding that "structural changes would be made to hold the organisation accountable".
Shaili Chopra, founder of She the People, had tweeted sexist jokes targetting Mayawati in 2012 and 2014. She is yet to apologise.