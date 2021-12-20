Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Allegation On Social Media
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai had accused former Chinese Vice-Premier Zheng Gaoli of sexual abuse in a now-deleted post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Recently in an interview, Shuai denied making any such claims, stating that her social media post was misunderstood.
It was a global concern when Peng Shuai deleted the post and went missing sparking tensions at Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).
The WTA suspended matches in China and remains suspicious despite Shuai’s call with IOC president, regarding her wellbeing.
WTA has called for "a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault".
ALSO READ
Ashes 2021: England Fail To Capitalise On Malan And Root Knocks As Australia Grab Huge Lead