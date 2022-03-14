Paytm Slips 12.21% On The National Stock Exchange Today
It closed at Rs. 680.40 today on the NSE
This slide comes as the RBI prevented Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customer
Paytm Payments Bank would also be required to undergo an I.T. audit of its systems.
This restriction comes as Paytm was looking to upgrade its payments bank to a small finance bank, according to media reports.
Paytm's stock has lost nearly 68% compared to its IPO price of ₹2,150
