Parliament Winter Session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill And Other Key Legislations To Look Out For
The Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha and will table it in the Rajya Sabha today itself.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 is one of the most eagerly-awaited bills with many hoping that the bill allows investing and trading in crypto.
The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill will submit its report in this session. The bill would give a person extensive control over the data they generate.
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is to allow the government to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs) as well as reduce its equity in these banks to a minimum of 26 per cent.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill will strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Under the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, the Centre will establish a National Anti-Human Trafficking Committee to counter human trafficking.
The National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021 will be in line with the revised WADA Code to ensure thorough policing of doping in sports.
The Standing Committee's report on the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 will be tabled in the Parliament.
The Mediation Bill, 2021 will allow for pre-litigation mediation to safeguard the interest of the litigant to approach the appropriate judicial forum in case an urgent relief is sought.
The Emigration Bill, 2021 will replace the Emigration Act, 1983 and will establish a transparent and comprehensive emigration management framework to facilitate safe and orderly migration.