Para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh on Tuesday alleged that he had to wait for 90 minutes at the Delhi Airport to get a wheelchair.
Shaikh had tweeted that he had asked for his personal wheelchair at the gate. An hour had passed and he had still not received it.
After Shaikh’s complaint, Air India apologised to him and said that the delay was due to security reasons. They asked him to give them a chance to set things right.
Later, in another tweet, Shaikh thanked Twitter users for their support, and informed that he had finally received his wheelchair. He also asked the Air India authority to conduct a ‘sensitisation programme’ for dealing with persons with disability.
Air India said that an aisle wheelchair was provided to Shaikh soon as he landed. Thereafter, they gave him his personal chair at the belt. They said they regret the inconvenience caused due to delay in arrival of the items.
Shaikh, 35, belongs to Madhubani in Bihar. He has received as many as 15 medals at the 12th to 17th Indian National para-swimming championship. He is also a 4-time gold medallist and eyes the world championship now.