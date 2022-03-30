Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Party Loses Majority As Its Key Ally Sides With Opposition
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost majority in Parliament after its main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) joined hands with the Opposition led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)
As MQM-P separates from the Imran Khan-led government, the joint Opposition now has 177 members of National Assembly (MNAs), while the ruling party is left with only 164 MNAs
Pakistan National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, and the majority mark is 172. The number of MNAs in PTI came down from 179 to 164 after MQM-P joined the PPP-led Opposition
Meanwhile, Imran Khan claimed some people were planning to overthrow his government with the help of foreign funds. Federal Minister Asad Umar said the PM would submit a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to back his claim
The no-trust vote against Imran Khan is expected to take place on April 3