Over 30 Dead, 5.5 Lakh Affected As Northeast States Flood
Relentless heavy rains have unleashed widespread devastation across several northeastern states, causing severe floods and landslides that have claimed over 30 lives and impacted more than 5.5 lakh people.
Assam remains the hardest hit, with 11 reported deaths. Other affected states include Arunachal Pradesh with 10 fatalities, Meghalaya with six, Mizoram with five, Sikkim with three, and Tripura with one.
In response to the crisis, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday called on all party units and workers to extend all necessary support in line with official guidelines.
Officials have issued fresh warnings of potential flash floods and landslides, urging people in high-risk zones to stay vigilant.
In Sikkim’s Mangan district, a landslide struck a military camp in Chhaten near Lachen, killing three army personnel and leaving nine others missing.
Meanwhile in Manipur, the deluge has damaged at least 3,365 houses, affected 103 localities, and displaced nearly 20,000 residents.
