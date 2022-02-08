Oscars 2022: Netflix's 'The Power Of The Dog' Tops Nomination Lists
Netflix film 'The Power Of the Dog' has topped the nominations list for the Oscars, the winners for which will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.
It has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound, Best Original, and nine other categories.
Sci-fi epic Dune follows with 10 nominations. 'Don’t Look Up' has been nominated in the category for 'Best Film Editing'.
India's 'Writing With Fire' has been nominated in the category of Best Documentary Feature among other films like Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul.
