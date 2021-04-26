Nomadland beat the likes of Mank, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7 to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
Best Director - Chloe Zhao
Nomadland director Chloe Zhao (R) became the first woman of colour to win the Oscar for best director.
Best Actor - Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins beat favourite Chadwick Boseman to clinch the best actor award for his role in The Father. Hopkins had previously won the best actor award in 1992 for his role in The Silence of the Lambs.
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in Nomadland. McDormand had previously won for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of African-American revolutionary Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Youn Yuh-jung
Youn Yuh-jung became the first Korean to win an acting Oscar after she won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Minari.
Soul
Pixar won its 11th Oscar award after Soul won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya and actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, were remembered in the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars.